‘Only solution is...’ Haryana CM urges farmers to stop protests

After a gruelling day of fighting with police’s tear gas, water cannon amid freezing cold, as thousands of farmers are all set to enter the Capital on Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged the farmers to discontinue their protests as this is not the way to achieve any solution. “The central government is always ready for talks. I appeal to all the farming brothers to directly talk to the Centre for all their legitimate issues. The movement is not the way. The solution will come only through conversation,” Khattar wrote on Twitter.

Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh urged the Centre to hold talks with farmers to diffuse the situation. “The voice of farmers cannot be muzzled indefinitely. Centre should immediately initiate talks with Kisan Union leaders to defuse the tense situation at the Delhi borders. Why wait till December 3 when the situation is getting out of hand now?” said Singh in a tweet.

The Delhi Police on Friday used tear gas shells and water cannons to stop farmers from entering the national capital as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to protest against the Centre’s new farm laws. It also sought permission from the Delhi government to convert nine stadiums into detention centres, which the AAP government refused.

The farmers are demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws — the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.