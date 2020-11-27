Sections
‘Only the beginning’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre, says it has to accept farmers’ demands

Earlier in the day, his sister and Congress party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also lashed out at the Centre and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should implement “one nation, one behaviour”, in an apparent jibe at his suggestion for “one nation, one election”.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 17:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“The PM should have remembered that whenever the ego hits the truth, it is defeated. No government in the world can stop the farmers fighting the battle for truth,” Gandhi’s roughly translated from Hindi read. (PTI file photo)

Amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation against farm laws, which witnessed several clashes between the police and protesters, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Centre and said that no government in the world can stop them from fighting the ‘battle of truth’.

“The PM should have remembered that whenever the ego hits the truth, it is defeated. No government in the world can stop the farmers fighting the battle for truth. The Modi government has to accept the demands of the farmers and black laws will have to be withdrawn. This is only the beginning!” Gandhi’s tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.

Also Read: Protesting farmers enter Delhi through Tikri border, to demonstrate at Burari ground



Since Thursday, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been marching towards the national capital as a part of the ‘Dilli Challo’ march to protest against the three farm laws passed by the central government in September. Carrying flags and shouting slogans, farmers gathered at several entry points to enter into Delhi while police blocked them with barricades, batons and tear gas shells.



Metro and train services were disrupted due to the ongoing stir and massive traffic snarls were witnessed in Delhi and surrounding areas.

 

Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava later allowed the farmers to enter the national capital adding they will be permitted to protest at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area. Shrivastava also appealed to the farmers to demonstrate peacefully and maintain law and order.

Follow live updates on the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest march

The farmers are demanding the revocation of The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, which they said should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with the stakeholders.

(With agency inputs)

