Opium seeds worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Nagaland, 4 arrested

Security forces in Nagaland arrested four persons for smuggling opium seeds worth Rs 1.44 crore, a senior official said on Saturday.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 03:08 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kohima

The arrested persons and the seized contraband were handed over to custom preventive division officials, PRO and Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) Sanjiv Sethi said. (File photo for representation)

Based on specific inputs, Assam Rifles impounded two trucks carrying 120 bags of Vietnamese Poppy near Piphema on National Highway-29, he said.

The arrested persons and the seized contraband were handed over to custom preventive division officials, PRO and Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) Sanjiv Sethi said.

