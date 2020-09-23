Opposition boycotts BAC meeting

The BAC, a panel led by Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, discusses the weekly agenda of the House and was scheduled at 6 pm on Tuesday. (PTI)

Opposition parties on Tuesday boycotted the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the House. The BAC, a panel led by Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, discusses the weekly agenda of the House and was scheduled at 6 pm on Tuesday.

At least four Opposition leaders-- Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Anand Sharma and Jairam Ramesh of Congress, Manoj Jha of RJD and Derek O’Brien of TMC didn’t attend.

“BAC in this regime has become bulldozing approval committee,” quipped Jairam, when asked why the Opposition didn’t attend. The Opposition parties also alleged that they were informed just an hour ago.

Rajya Sabha officials, however, rejected the allegation.