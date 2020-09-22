Opposition boycotts Parliament over farm bills, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla holds meeting

The opposition on Tuesday boycotted the Lok Sabha session over Centre’s refusal to accept its demand for withdrawal of farm bills passed by Parliament. The lawmakers also protested in solidarity with the eight Rajya Sabha members who were suspended for “misbehaving” with the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman during farm bills debate on Sunday.

Opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, TRC and BSP, walked out of the Lok Sabha, according to a PTI report.

“You have compelled us to do so,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in Lok Sabha as opposition boycotted the house.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla is holding a meeting in the Parliament premises with leaders of opposition, including Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and NCP’s Supriya Sule after the parties boycotted Tuesday’s session.

Members of opposition parties at the meeting called by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla ( Photo: ANI )

The Upper House of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) on Sunday passed the two key farm bills - Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid protests and ruckus in the house.

These bills have already been passed by the Lok Sabha and are awaiting President’s nod.

The government says that these bills will help boost the farming sector through private investments.

The opposition had demonstrated its disapproval in the Upper House of Parliament against the suspension of MPs and passage of these bills, with TMC MP Derek O’Brien indicting to the media that the opposition parties were likely to boycott the Lok Sabha session as well.