Opposition in Kerala boycotts Governor’s address, stages protest outside Assembly

The opposition legislators, who came with banners and posters, raised slogans against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying it is the most corrupt government the state has seen.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 11:13 IST

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan welcomes Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on the first day of Kerala Assembly session on Friday.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition on Friday boycotted Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s address in the Kerala Assembly on the first day of the budget session.

The opposition legislators, who came with banners and posters, raised slogans against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Speaker as Khan arrived to deliver his customary address. They said that it was the most corrupt government the state has seen.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan is facing the opposition ire after the Customs department served a notice to his additional private secretary K Ayyappan in connection with the dollar smuggling case. Ayyappan appeared before the customs team for questioning on Friday morning.

The Governor requested the opposition legislators to carry out his constitutional obligation. “I am doing my constitutional duty. It is expected that no obstruction shall be created while the governor is performing his constitutional duty,” Khan said in his address.



He then listed the achievements and performances of the Left government in its over four and half year tenure.

The opposition then walked out of the Assembly and staged a sit-in in front of the House, raising slogans and displaying banners and posters.

Meanwhile, the Governor continued his speech, saying the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has been facing challenges ever since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Kerala was also the first state to announce a pandemic relief package of Rs 20,000 crore. The southern state also declared floor price of 16 vegetables produced in the state, he said.

This is the last session of the government as elections will be held in Kerala in four months.

