Opposition insulting Bihar martyrs by promising Article 370 will be brought back, says PM Modi

Addressing his first election rally at Sasaram in poll-bound Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the opposition for “insulting” Bihar by promising Article 370 will be restored if they come to power. “These people say they will bring it back if they come to power. And after saying this, they dare to ask for votes from Bihar. Is this not an insult?” PM Modi said.

“You tell me whether the country was not waiting for years for the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The NDA government decided to withdraw it but now the UPA government is talking about bringing it back,” PM Modi said.

“Bihar sends its sons and daughters to the border. After saying that they would bring back Article 370, they dare to seek votes from Bihar,” the Prime Minister added.

Taking a swipe at the UPA government for targetting Bihar as the state slipped out of its hand, PM Modi said, “They were angry as they were defeated in Bihar. So they didn’t let Nitish Kumar work for the development of the state. I used to attend central meetings as Gujarat chief minister. Nitishji used to tell them to not stall Bihar’s development. But they ensured Nitish ji can’t work. They wasted Bihar’s 10 years”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in Sasaram underscored the NDA alliance’s faith in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as he began his address praising his work in combatting Covid-19. “Had Nitish Kumar not acted fast, the pandemic could have killed many more people in Bihar,” PM Modi said.

In a veiled attack to Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan, the PM said,”All surveys are saying that NDA will be coming to power in Bihar ‘fir ek baar’. There are misconceptions that some new power is emerging. But I know Bihar people will not pay heed to these claims. Bihar people have already decided to defeat those who made the state bimaru.”

“The people who once ruled Bihar are again looking at the developing state with their greedy eyes. But, Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward, that was the time when there was worsening law and order situation and corruption in the state,” the PM said.