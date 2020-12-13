‘Opposition trying to destabilize nation through farmers’ stir’: Yogi Adityanath

Coming down heavily on opposition parties, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday blamed them for hatching a conspiracy to destabilise the country through farmers’ movement and cautioned the farmers to be alert against such elements.

Addressing a gathering in Meerut on the premises of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture, after inaugurating its library and laying down foundation stones of different projects, CM Yogi targeted the opposition parties extending support to farmers’ movement and said, “They (opposition parties) are those who don’t want development of the country, the poor and the farmers. They are attempting to destabilise the country by training their guns on farmers’ movement.“

The CM’s programme was scheduled to start at 11 am at the agriculture university but his helicopter could not land due to rough weather and returned to Ghaziabad. He then arrived at the university by road which delayed the programme by more than two hours.

He said that the opposition parties were upset because PM Narendra Modi was taking the country forward. “They were conspiring because the government ensured payment of sugarcane to farmers. They were receiving money in their bank accounts and getting benefits of many welfare schemes, including crop insurance.”

He said that the state government had announced to construct additional lane on Hanga canal and allocated a budget of Rs 600 crore for the project. He further said that Meerut was being connected to Delhi through regional railway project of Rs 32,000 crore.

Also read: Delhi-Jaipur highway partially opened amid farmers’ protest

The CM reiterated that the poor and the farmers were on the priority of the Prime Minister but a few people were conspiring because Section 370 was abolished in Kashmir, issue of Ram Temple was resolved in Ayodhya and income of middlemen who used to exploit farmers, had been stopped.

The chief minister accused the opposition parties of demanding the release of those who were involved in anti-national activities using farmers’ movement. He said the farmers had always contributed to the development and growth of the country and they would continue doing it. He reiterated that the “problems could be resolved through conversation not struggle.”

The chief minister planted a sapling before attending the programme. He then reached the regional office of the BJP and planted a banyan sapling.

The chief minister will participate in discussions on the party’s policies and strategies over different issues, including the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.