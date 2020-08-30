Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Haryana govt revokes order directing markets to be shut on Mondays, Tuesdays: Anil Vij

Haryana govt revokes order directing markets to be shut on Mondays, Tuesdays: Anil Vij

Unlock 4.0, the fourth phase of opening of the economy after coronavirus lockdown, will start from September 1.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 12:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij said the state government had revoked its August 28 order directing markets to be shut on Mondays and Tuesdays (HT Photo)

Haryana government revoked its August 28 order directing markets to be shut on Mondays and Tuesdays in view of coronavirus crisis, according to cabinet minister Anil Vij.

In a tweet, the minister said that the Unlock 4.0 guidelines released by the Centre on Saturday did not allow states to impose a lockdown.

 

Unlock 4.0, the fourth phase of opening of the economy after coronavirus lockdown, will start from September 1.



On Friday, an official spokesperson of the Haryana government had said all shops and shopping malls could now remain open on weekends but would shutdown on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday set a grim world record of highest Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours. With nearly 79,000 new cases of Covid-19, the country’s tally has breached the 35 lakh-mark. As many as 63,498 people have died of the infection in India so far.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rhea Chakraborty called for questioning by CBI for third day
Aug 30, 2020 13:24 IST
Shilpa wants to quit Gangs Of Filmistan, says Sunil ‘takes over entire act’
Aug 30, 2020 13:22 IST
Chennaiyin FC name Csaba Laszlo as head coach for 2020-21 season
Aug 30, 2020 13:22 IST
Swara Bhasker: ‘As a society, we’re incapable of listening to each other’
Aug 30, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.