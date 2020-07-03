Ordinance on industries won’t hurt land rights of indigenous people, asserts Assam govt

Guwahati: Assam government, which has been battling perception regarding an ordinance that has allowed micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to set up industries by only submitting a self-declaration, on Friday clarified the move wouldn’t hurt the land rights of the north-east’s most-populous state’s diverse indigenous population.

States industries minister Chandra Mohan Patowary stated that contrary to popular apprehensions, it wouldn’t allow setting up of industries in all categories of lands and the conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes would be off-limits.

On Monday, in a bid to fast track industrialisation amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic that has roiled the state economy like in other parts of the country, Assam cabinet had allowed setting up of MSME units by submitting a self-declaration without taking any permission or clearance for a period of three years.

The ordinance also allowed land for setting up industries would be “deemed converted”.

The move had led to apprehensions that industrialists from outside the state would make a beeline for Assam and purchase agricultural land, which would later be converted for industrial purposes without any checks and balances, hurting the land rights of the local indigenous population.

Opposition parties and several organisations had sought repeal of the ordinance at the earliest.

However, the ordinance is yet to be approved by Assam Governor, Jagdish Mukhi.

“This ordinance won’t affect the land rights of the state’s indigenous population, as safeguarded under the Assam Agricultural Land (Regulations of Reclassifications and Transfer for Non-Agricultural Purpose) Act, 2015,” Patowary said while addressing a press conference on Friday.

“The ordinance doesn’t affect the restrictions on sale or transfer of agricultural land for non-agricultural purpose because it is protected under the Act. It won’t allow any person to buy or sell any agricultural land for the non-agricultural purpose,” he added.

Patowary said the ordinance wouldn’t allow setting up of industries in restricted land like grazing reserves, wetlands, eco-sensitive zones, heritage, historical and archaeological sites, those meant for religious institutions and those falling under tribal belts and blocks.

“An enterprise can’t set up industry related to hazardous products without obtaining prior permission, as mandatory under the central government laws,” Patowary said.

While the ordinance allows setting up of industries without any permission, except for fire services and electricity, but on expiry of the three-year period, enterprises will be required to obtain all clearances within six months.

No one would be able to sale or purchase agricultural land to set up industries, as “genuine owner” of agricultural land are allowed to set up MSME units in their own plots, the minister added.