Orissa High Court asks police not to make arrests in cases with up to 7 yrs in jail unless necessary

Orissa HC has asked the state police to be judicious about arresting people in cases requiring up to seven years in prison in the current situation. (Photo Courtesy:Livemint )

The Orissa High Court on Tuesday advised the state police not to be in a hurry to arrest the accused in cases of cognizable offence, where the maximum sentence is up to seven years in jail unless it is necessary for maintaining law and order in the state in the light of the extraordinary circumstances due to coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

While extending court orders on eviction, anticipatory bail, interim bail and parole till June 18, an HC bench comprising justice CR Dash and justice SK Panigrahi of Orissa High Court said that unless there is a need for an arrest to be made in the interest of law and order, the police should not be in a hurry to arrest those accused of cognizable offences punishable with a maximum sentence of up to 7 years in jail. The order will remain in effect till June 18.

With 185 platoons of police force engaged in ensuring the enforcement of lockdown across Odisha, the High Court advisory is likely to come as a relief for the police.

The court said that interim protection given in all anticipatory bail applications by it or the sessions courts, either expired or expiring today, will stand extended till June 18.