Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Orissa high court asks state to open temples in graded manner

Orissa high court asks state to open temples in graded manner

The order of the high court came while disposing of two writ petitions that sought direction to extend financial relief to priests of registered temples for the lockdown period.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 00:02 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The Orissa high court order came on the day many priests and devotees across the state beat gongs, rang bells and blew conches urging the Odisha government to reopen the temples.

The Orissa high court on Wednesday asked the state government to open the temples in a graded manner in accordance with the modalities after assessing the Covid-19 situation.

The order of the high court came while disposing of two writ petitions that sought direction to extend financial relief to priests of registered temples for the lockdown period. The petitions were filed by a priest of Dadhibaman Dev temple of Nayagarh district and an organisation of priests of the same district.

“Taking a view on the grievances of the petitioners with regard to (providing) financial assistance or ration kits, or in the alternative for the opening of temples, as expeditiously as possible, but not later than eight weeks from the date of copy of this order is produced before the authority,” the HC said.

All the temples in Odisha, including Jagannath temple in Puri, are closed since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March. In the Jagannath temples, more than 450 servitors have tested positive for Covid-19, affecting the temple’s daily activities.



The court order came on the day many priests and devotees across the state beat gongs, rang bells and blew conches urging the Odisha government to reopen the temples.

The priests of Odisha Mandira Sebayat Sangha began their protest at 9 am for nine minutes demanding that the temples should open soon as their livelihood is at stake.

“The livelihoods of temple priests have been hit hard due to closure of temples since March. Most of the priests are going through severe financial constraint. They have no alternative to earn their livelihood. Our families are suffering. We had requested the government but no one addressed our issues. That is why we had to ring bells and blow conches to draw the attention of the government towards our plight,” said a member of OMSS.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
Oct 08, 2020 00:13 IST
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
Oct 07, 2020 23:00 IST
Rahul Tripathi’s gritty knock spurs KKR to win over CSK
Oct 07, 2020 23:47 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Oct 07, 2020 21:42 IST

latest news

Mumbai Police’s EOW books property investment firm for duping 7,000 investors of ₹700 crore
Oct 08, 2020 00:24 IST
Third man arrested in Bengal BJP leader’s murder case
Oct 08, 2020 00:26 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Congress demands SIT probe into use of fake social media accounts
Oct 08, 2020 00:22 IST
Mumbai Police’s EOW files closure report in alleged ₹25,000-crore MSC Bank scam, says it’s civil in nature
Oct 08, 2020 00:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.