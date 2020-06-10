Congress leader Oscar Fernandes in hospital over chest pain complaint
The Congress veteran is being treated at a hospital in Kodialbail in Mangalore.
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 16:05 IST
Senior Congress leader and a former Union minister Oscar Fernandes was rushed to a private hospital in Mangalore after he complained of chest pain. He is also fighting kidney and heart related issues.
Fernandes, 79, is a sitting Congress Rajya Sabha member.
The Congress veteran is being treated at a hospital in Kodialbail in Mangalore. Incidentally, the leader had visited a hospital day before yesterday for a routine check-up.