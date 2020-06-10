Sections
Home / India News / Congress leader Oscar Fernandes in hospital over chest pain complaint

Congress leader Oscar Fernandes in hospital over chest pain complaint

The Congress veteran is being treated at a hospital in Kodialbail in Mangalore.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 16:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Oscar Fernandes, 79, is a sitting Congress Rajya Sabha member.

Senior Congress leader and a former Union minister Oscar Fernandes was rushed to a private hospital in Mangalore after he complained of chest pain. He is also fighting kidney and heart related issues.

Fernandes, 79, is a sitting Congress Rajya Sabha member.

The Congress veteran is being treated at a hospital in Kodialbail in Mangalore. Incidentally, the leader had visited a hospital day before yesterday for a routine check-up.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus triggered century’s worst global recession without a second wave
Jun 10, 2020 16:07 IST
Bihar man wills half his property to 2 elephants who saved his life, story wins Twitter
Jun 10, 2020 16:05 IST
India haven’t produced a better captain than him: Akhtar on legend
Jun 10, 2020 16:09 IST
Jharkhand’s first round of mapping shows 70% of migrant workers are skilled
Jun 10, 2020 16:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.