Sections
Home / India News / Our cadres killed in Arunachal Pradesh to send message to China, says NSCN-IM

Our cadres killed in Arunachal Pradesh to send message to China, says NSCN-IM

In an early morning operation by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police on Saturday, six cadres of NSCN-IM were “neutralised” at Nginu in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh and a large cache of arms, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) etc. recovered.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 07:13 IST

By Utpal Parashar| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Guwahati

According to Arunachal Pradesh police, intelligence input was received and verified by several agencies that the NSCN-IM cadres camping in the Nginu area had plans to abduct some prominent persons in Longding district. (PTI file photo. Representative image)

The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) has alleged that six of the insurgent outfit’s cadres were killed by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday in order to send a message to China.

In an early morning operation by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police on Saturday, six cadres of NSCN-IM were “neutralised” at Nginu in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh and a large cache of arms, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) etc. recovered.

Also read: Indian, Chinese commanders likely to meet this week

According to Arunachal Pradesh police, intelligence input was received and verified by several agencies that the NSCN-IM cadres camping in the Nginu area had plans to abduct some prominent persons in Longding district.

“Longding district inhabited by Nagas is not far from the Indo-China border where India is having a border dispute. There is reportedly heavy concentration of Chinese PLA soldiers in the disputed area,” NSCN-IM said in a press release issued on Sunday.



“After the Galwan incident in June, this Longding killing of 6 NSCN-IM personnel by Indian security forces may be understood to send the message across that Indian Army will not tolerate any forces who dare to come too close for comfort,” it added.

The release was referring to the violent face-off between the Indian Army and Chinese People’s Liberation Army in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley during which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

The biggest of the Naga insurgent outfits, NSCN-IM has been in peace talks with Centre since 1997 and signed a framework agreement in August 2015.

Also read: India to reduce over-dependence on Chinese pharmaceutical raw materials

Though peace talks with NSCN-IM and other pro-talks rebel outfits concluded in October 2019 a formal deal to end the decades-old Naga political problem is still awaited.

Terming the encounter in Longding as an instance of “state-sponsored terrorism”, NSCN-IM stated that the outfit has been “driven to the wall after repeated provocation and aggression”.

“The goodwill spirit of the ceasefire has been stamped to the ground. The ceasefire has lost its meaning because ceasefire can only make sense where there is mutual respect,” said the NSCN-IM release.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘One of our best wins’: Holder after Windies beat England in Southampton
Jul 13, 2020 07:30 IST
Covid-19 bringing record $1 trillion of new global corporate debt in 2020: Report
Jul 13, 2020 07:27 IST
NDRF carry out rescue operation in Assam’s flood-affected areas
Jul 13, 2020 07:13 IST
Vivek Oberoi wishes a ‘quick recovery’ for Aishwarya Rai, her family
Jul 13, 2020 07:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.