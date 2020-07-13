Our cadres killed in Arunachal Pradesh to send message to China, says NSCN-IM

The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) has alleged that six of the insurgent outfit’s cadres were killed by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday in order to send a message to China.

In an early morning operation by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police on Saturday, six cadres of NSCN-IM were “neutralised” at Nginu in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh and a large cache of arms, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) etc. recovered.

According to Arunachal Pradesh police, intelligence input was received and verified by several agencies that the NSCN-IM cadres camping in the Nginu area had plans to abduct some prominent persons in Longding district.

“Longding district inhabited by Nagas is not far from the Indo-China border where India is having a border dispute. There is reportedly heavy concentration of Chinese PLA soldiers in the disputed area,” NSCN-IM said in a press release issued on Sunday.

“After the Galwan incident in June, this Longding killing of 6 NSCN-IM personnel by Indian security forces may be understood to send the message across that Indian Army will not tolerate any forces who dare to come too close for comfort,” it added.

The release was referring to the violent face-off between the Indian Army and Chinese People’s Liberation Army in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley during which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

The biggest of the Naga insurgent outfits, NSCN-IM has been in peace talks with Centre since 1997 and signed a framework agreement in August 2015.

Though peace talks with NSCN-IM and other pro-talks rebel outfits concluded in October 2019 a formal deal to end the decades-old Naga political problem is still awaited.

Terming the encounter in Longding as an instance of “state-sponsored terrorism”, NSCN-IM stated that the outfit has been “driven to the wall after repeated provocation and aggression”.

“The goodwill spirit of the ceasefire has been stamped to the ground. The ceasefire has lost its meaning because ceasefire can only make sense where there is mutual respect,” said the NSCN-IM release.