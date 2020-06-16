Sections
Home / India News / ‘India stood by PM Modi in fight against Covid-19, Janta Curfew was an example’: Nadda

‘India stood by PM Modi in fight against Covid-19, Janta Curfew was an example’: Nadda

Nadda’s Kerala virtual rally comes in a series on rallies addressed by senior BJP leaders. Amit Shah addressed the first such virtual event earlier this month - Bihar Jan Samvad rally - which took place on June 7.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 18:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: BJP National President JP Nadda. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday addressed the Kerala Jan Samvad rally via video conferencing and said that the entire country has stood by PM Modi in fight against Covid-19.

“Janata Curfew was an example. The entire country came together to follow PM Modi,” he said. Nadda added that the prime minister took various state governments in cooperation and, together with the citizens of the country, he chalked out the country’s battle plan against Covid-19.

Nadda underscored the importance and efficacy of technology and digital platforms in facilitating virtual events amid the Covid-19 crisis.

“The party was mobilised and galvanised to the very grassroot level amid Covid-19 crisis with the help of digital tools and virtual events,” he said.



Nadda started his address by saying that the entire world, including India, is facing the corona crisis. He paid his respects and homage to those who lost their lives to Covid-19 and wished a speedy recovery to ones who are recovering or suffering from the contagion.

The BJP president also lauded the tireless fight put up by thousands of ‘corona warriors’ of the country.

This comes after defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday addressed Uttarakhand Jan Samvad virtual rally. During the virtual event, Singh talked about India’s ties with Nepal and said any misunderstanding between the nations will be resolved via dialogue.

India-Nepal ties are not ordinary, we are bound together by ‘roti-beti’ and no power in the world can break it,” Singh said on Monday.

