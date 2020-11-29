‘Sharing a good news’: PM Modi spotlights return of statue on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about the return of an ancient statue of Goddess Annapurna from Canada to India as he addressed the nation on his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“Today I want to share a good news with you all. Every Indian will be proud to know that a very old statue of Goddess Annapurna is coming back from Canada to India,” PM Modi said.

Emphasising on the goddess’s connection with Varanasi, PM Modi said, “Mata Annapurna has a very special relationship with Kashi. Now the return of his idol is pleasant for all of us. Like the statue of Mata Annapurna, many of our heritage has been victims of international gangs.”

Also read | ‘New Zealand MP took oath in Sanskrit’: PM Modi says spread of language fills Indians with pride

“A coincidence is also associated with the return of the statue of Mata Annapurna that World Heritage Week has been celebrated a few days ago. World Heritage Week provides a great opportunity for culture lovers to go back to the old times, explore the important points of their history,” PM Modi said.

The statue, dating back to the 18th century, was handed over by interim president and vice-chancellor of the University of Regina, Thomas Chase, to India’s high commissioner to Ottawa, Ajay Bisaria, in a virtual event earlier this month that was also attended by officials from Global Affairs Canada and Canada Border Service Agency.

The statue is originally from Varanasi and was part of the university’s collection in its MacKenzie Art Gallery.

According to a release from the Indian high commission, the university recently discovered that the Annapurna statue may have been acquired “under suspicious circumstances and did not conform to current principles of ethical acquisition”.

‘Mann ki Baat’ is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme addressed to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.