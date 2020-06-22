‘Fighting 2 wars against China, will win them both’: Arvind Kejriwal on Covid-19 fight

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday used the Ladakh face-off incident to say that people of the country will win the two wars against China - at the border and against the virus which originated there.

“We are fighting two wars against China - at the border and against the virus which came from China. Our 20 brave soldiers didn’t back down. Even we won’t retreat and win both the wars,” he said on Twitter in Hindi.

“The entire country stands together with our doctors and soldiers who are fighting on the two fronts. There should be no politics on this,” he said in an accompanying video message.

The statement comes as the national capital is battling a huge spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. The Centre has taken up the matter and the two governments have held a series of meetings on the issue.

The Centre and the Delhi government agreed on Sunday to revamp the action plan to control the spread of the coronavirus disease in the national capital. The focus is now on more effective containment and widening of detecting infections. The government has decided to increase surveillance at the ground.

The coronavirus cases in Delhi neared the 60,000-mark on Sunday with 3,000 more people testing positive. It was the third day on the trot that over 3,000 fresh cases have been reported. On Saturday, Delhi had witnessed 3,630 cases, the highest single-day spike here. On Friday, the number was 3,137.

A crucial meet of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be held on Monday.

Kejriwal, meanwhile, presented the Covid-19 situation in the national capital in a video address on Monday where he said that the testing for the coronavirus disease has been increased three times.

Kejriwal said that all those under home-isolation will be provided with pulse oximeters to measure oxygen levels every few hours.

At present, Delhi has nearly 25,000 active cases of coronavirus while around 33,000 people have recovered from the contagion.

Around 6,000 people are currently in hospitals getting treated for coronavirus while nearly 12,000 are under home quarantine and getting treated for Covid-19.