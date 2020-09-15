‘Out of control’: Kangana Ranaut, slammed by Jaya Bachchan, gets it from Sena again

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, in an editorial asked if people seemingly out of control on social media will show maturity on social media (AP)

The back-and-forth between Kangana Ranaut and the Shiv Sena doesn’t show any signs of dying out. A day after the actor took a parting shot at the Shiv Sena as she headed back to Manali in Himachal Pradesh, the Shiv Sena responded with a veiled dig at the actor in an editorial of its mouthpiece Saamana, saying people on social media appeared to be ‘out of control’.

The Saamana editorial asked if those “seemingly out of control on social media” will show some maturity, a veiled reference to the outspoken actor.

Social media is being used in a systematic fashion to show Mumbai and Maharashtra in poor light, the editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said, adding that no field is left untouched by “gossiping on social media”.

“Most of the people active on social media aren’t responsible. Will those who seemingly are out of control on social media show some maturity?” It said.

The Sena jab at Kangana Ranaut comes a day after the actor tweeted that she is “leaving” Mumbai and repeated her remark likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on,” she tweeted on Monday.

The Sena editorial added that social media is being used in a systematic fashion to bring Mumbai and Maharashtra in poor light and just someone takes exception to these comments, people allege that their freedom of expression is being curbed.

“Today there is no field that’s untouched from gossiping on social media. Neither is there any restriction on the field nor any restriction on responsibility...Many in government positions have restrictions to react to the wrong accusations but those who create chaos through social media, shouldn’t take undue advantage,” it said.

The 33-year-old actor has been involved in a bitter war of words with Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena over her PoK remarks that stemmed from the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation discovered unauthorised construction in Ranaut’s office in Mumbai and demolished most of them. Ranaut did get a stay from the Bombay high court but the municipal body had pulled down portions that it claimed were unauthorised.

Actor and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan had waded into the continuing row around actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the drugs-related investigation in the case. “People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language,” Jaya told the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour.

Actor Kangana Ranaut had earlier called the film industry a ‘gutter’ and alleged that 99% of the people who work in it have been exposed to drugs. Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and her brother Showik are among those arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs-related case.