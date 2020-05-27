Out of India’s 24-hour Covid-19 total, one-third in Maharashtra: State tally

Migrant workers and their families wait to get on a bus to reach New Delhi railway station to board a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. (Reuters Photo)

It was another day of spike for India in Covid-19 cases, which took the nationwide tally to over 1.5 lakh on Wednesday. According to the Union health ministry update, India recorded 6,387 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours (between Tuesday and Wednesday).

The number of coronavirus fatalities in the country stands 4,337 while over 64,425 people have successfully recovered from the disease.

Delhi reported 412 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday, taking the city’s tally to 14,465 cases. The number of new cases in the state fell below 500 for the first time in a week.

Here’s a look at Covid-19 state-wise tally.

The worst-hit states

Maharashtra

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 54,758 on Wednesday. Yesterday, the number was 52,667. The state has recorded 1792 deaths so far, highest in the country, while 16,954 have recovered from Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with 17,728 coronavirus disease cases so far. While 9,342 people have recovered from the disease here, 127 patients have died.

Gujarat

In Gujarat, the third worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic, the total number of Covid-19 cases reached 14,821 on Wednesday. Gujarat has seen 7,139 people recover from coronavirus while 915 people have died.

Delhi

The Covid-19 tally in the national capital has jumped to 14,465. Two hundred and eighty eight people have died from the infection here while 7,223 have made a recovery.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan reached 7,536 on Wednesday. The state has reported 170 fatalities while 4,171 patients have recovered from the infection in the state.

Madhya Pradesh

As many as 7,024 people have been infected from Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh till date. Three hundred and five people have died from Covid-19 in the state while 3,689 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases have jumped to 6,548 in Uttar Pradesh. While 3,698 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 170 have died from the infection here.

Situation in other states

In West Bengal, coronavirus cases have crossed the 4,000-mark and are rapidly rising. The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 4,009 on Monday. There have been 283 deaths and 1,486 recoveries in the state.

States with under 3,000 coronavirus cases include Telangana, Odisha, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Haryana and Bihar.

Kerala is approaching the 1,000-mark in the number of Covid-19 cases. On Wednesday, the state’s tally stood at 963.

Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases while Goa, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Manipur have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli has reported two cases of Covid-19.

All coronavirus patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mizoram have recovered. Arunachal Pradesh has two Covid-19 patients and one of them has recovered.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.