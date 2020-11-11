Out on campaign, Congress leader killed after tree falls on her in Kerala

Girija Kumari, a former local body member, the Congress said she was a hard working leader involved in many developmental activities in the area. (Representative photo)

A Congress candidate for the upcoming local body election died on Wednesday after a tree fell on her during the campaign in Karode panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district. Candidate Girija Kumari was 35.

Police said the Kumari was travelling with her husband on a two-wheeler when the accident took place. Some workers were engaged in cutting a big tree in the area but they lost control of the rope and a portion of the tree fell on the motorbike. The women’s husband had a narrow escape. Though she was rushed to the government hospital in Parasala her life could not be saved, doctors said.

A former local body member, the Congress said she was a hard working leader involved in many developmental activities in the area. She is survived by her two daughters. Police have registered a case against workers.

Local body elections in the state will be held in three phases from December 8 to 14. It is considered as the semi-final before the assembly elections due in six months.