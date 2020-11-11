Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Out on campaign, Congress leader killed after tree falls on her in Kerala

Out on campaign, Congress leader killed after tree falls on her in Kerala

Some workers were engaged in cutting a big tree in the area, but they lost control of the rope and a portion of the tree fell on the motorbike on which the leader was travelling.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Girija Kumari, a former local body member, the Congress said she was a hard working leader involved in many developmental activities in the area. (Representative photo)

A Congress candidate for the upcoming local body election died on Wednesday after a tree fell on her during the campaign in Karode panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district. Candidate Girija Kumari was 35.

Police said the Kumari was travelling with her husband on a two-wheeler when the accident took place. Some workers were engaged in cutting a big tree in the area but they lost control of the rope and a portion of the tree fell on the motorbike. The women’s husband had a narrow escape. Though she was rushed to the government hospital in Parasala her life could not be saved, doctors said.

A former local body member, the Congress said she was a hard working leader involved in many developmental activities in the area. She is survived by her two daughters. Police have registered a case against workers.

Local body elections in the state will be held in three phases from December 8 to 14. It is considered as the semi-final before the assembly elections due in six months.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
Nov 11, 2020 20:38 IST
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Nov 11, 2020 20:56 IST
Silent voters have blessed BJP again, says PM Modi
Nov 11, 2020 20:50 IST
US embassy in soup over retweet of Pak leader’s post attacking Imran Khan
Nov 11, 2020 20:51 IST

latest news

BCCI president Ganguly posts heart-warming tweet after IPL 2020 ends
Nov 11, 2020 21:09 IST
EV policy to reduce carbon emissions by 4.8 mn tonnes in 4 years in Delhi
Nov 11, 2020 21:01 IST
Russia isn’t planning any contacts with Biden yet, says official
Nov 11, 2020 20:59 IST
Kerala Covid patients missing postal ballots to vote in last hour of polls
Nov 11, 2020 20:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.