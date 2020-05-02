Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Over 1,000 industrial units resume operation in J-K after Centre announces lockdown relaxation

Over 1,000 industrial units resume operation in J-K after Centre announces lockdown relaxation

The Department of Industries and Commerce has permitted 1,007 industrial units to operate during the lockdown period in Jammu and 468 units in Kashmir as per provisions of the Standard Operating Procedure, an official spokesperson said.

Updated: May 02, 2020 08:38 IST

By Press Trust of India, Srinagar

The Centre announced relaxation of the lockdown for certain categories on Friday. (ANI)

Over 1,000 industrial units have resumed operation in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre announced relaxation of the lockdown for certain categories, an official spokesperson said.

Click here for Covid-19 updates

The Department of Industries and Commerce has permitted 1,007 industrial units to operate during the lockdown period in Jammu and 468 units in Kashmir as per provisions of the Standard Operating Procedure, he said.

“Corresponding to the above, 786 units have resumed their operation in Jammu whereas 455 units have become operational in Kashmir,” he added.

In order to mitigate the hardship to the public in the backdrop of Covid-19, the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (State Executive Committee) notified Standard Operating Procedure for regulating activities of industries, industrial, commercial and private establishments  in pursuance to measures being taken up during the lockdown, the official said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 02, 2020 06:13 IST
130 districts identified as Covid hotspots home to nearly 400 million
May 02, 2020 04:34 IST
US issues emergency approval for remdesivir for Covid-19 patients
May 02, 2020 04:49 IST
Covid-19 updates: Coronavirus death toll rises to 27,583 in UK
May 02, 2020 08:37 IST

latest news

Covid-19 lockdown: Over 1,000 industrial units resume operation in J-K
May 02, 2020 08:38 IST
Samsung reduces price of Galaxy M21 in India
May 02, 2020 08:34 IST
Amid Covid-19 lockdown, religious rituals, ceremonies take digital avatar  
May 02, 2020 08:40 IST
If I bat for an hour, you’ll see a big one: How Dravid spelt doom for Pak
May 02, 2020 08:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.