Over 1,500kg of explosives, 6,000 detonators seized in Meghalaya; 6 arrested

The six arrested persons along with a portion of the seized explosives. (Photo: Meghalaya Police )

Police in Meghalaya have seized 1,575kg of explosives, 6,000 detonators and 16 rolls of fuse wire and arrested six persons.

According to a press release, police intercepted a vehicle at Kongong in East Jaintia Hills district following a tip-off on Wednesday evening and recovered 250kg of explosives (in 2,000 gelatin sticks), 1,000 live detonators and 8 rolls of fuse wire.

Two persons in the vehicles were arrested and based on information from them, police nabbed the other four. Interrogation of those arrested persons led to the recovery of another 1,275 kg of explosives, 5,000 detonators and 8 more rolls of fuse wire from a place in Khliehriat.

Police have registered a case under various sections of IPC and Explosives Act and are conducting further investigations to know about the source of the explosives and their final destination.