Home / India News / Over 1.6 mn affected by flood in Assam, 80% of Kaziranga National Park inundated

Over 1.6 mn affected by flood in Assam, 80% of Kaziranga National Park inundated

According to Kaziranga National Park authorities, 73 of the 223 camps used by forest personnel to patrol the park have been inundated and six of them have been vacated.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:30 IST

By Utpal Parasahar | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Guwahati

A herd of one-horn rhinoceros takes shelter on higher land inside the flooded Kaziranga National Park, Assam, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (PTI)

Flood caused by heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in Assam on Thursday affecting not just people in 22 of the state’s 33 districts but also the animals at the world-famous Kaziranga National Park.

Nearly 80% of the sanctuary, world’s biggest habitat of one-horned rhinos spread over 430 sq km, is inundated by flood waters. Twenty five animals have been killed due to various causes including drowning and vehicle-hit while trying to cross roads during floods.

According to park authorities, 73 of the 223 camps used by forest personnel to patrol the park have been inundated and six of them have been vacated. Carcass of a rhino, which died due to natural causes, was recovered on June 26.

Meanwhile, 1.6 million people in 2,053 villages in 60 revenue circles of the flood-hit districts were affected by floods, according to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). On Thursday, one person died due to drowning in Goalpara district taking the total deaths this season to 34.



Authorities rescued 2,852 persons stranded due to flooding during Thursday. Several instances of damage to embankments, roads, bridges and erosion were reported from many parts of the state.

A total of 12,597 people uprooted by flooding are taking shelter in 163 relief camps set up in 16 of the affected districts. Over 72,000 hectares of crop area have been inundated by flood waters.

According to Central Water Commission (CWC), Brahmaputra continued to flow over the danger mark at Nematighat, Goalpara and Dhubri, Dhansiri breached the danger mark at Numaligarh, Jia Bharali at Sonitpur and Kopili at Dharamtul.

