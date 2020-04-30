Over 1,700 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to 33,050

Medical professionals of Delhi’s LNJP Hospital seen outside a special coronavirus screening centre, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

The number of Covid-19 cases increased by 1,718 in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally up to 33,050, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of deaths went up to 1,074 after 66 more people died of the disease in the last 24 hours, the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8 am on Thursday.

The number of cured/discharged patients stands at 8,324.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, and is inching towards the 10,000-mark.

A total of 71 deaths were reported since Tuesday evening of which 31 fatalities were from Maharashtra, 19 from Gujarat, six from Madhya Pradesh, five each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, two from West Bengal and one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Of the 1,008 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 400 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 181, Madhya Pradesh at 119, Delhi at 54, Rajasthan at 51, Uttar Pradesh at 36 and Andhra Pradesh at 31.The ministry in its updated chart said that “repeat case from Betul district (was) removed” from Madhya Pradesh.