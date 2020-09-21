Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Over 1 lakh vacancies lying vacant in CAPFs, govt tells Rajya Sabha

Over 1 lakh vacancies lying vacant in CAPFs, govt tells Rajya Sabha

The BSF has the highest number of vacancies, followed by the CRPF, CISF, SSB, ITBP and Assam Rifles respectively, MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai informed the House in a written statement.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 13:15 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral, New Delhi

The Border Security Force (BSF) has the highest number of vacancies amongst various CAPFs of India (Photo by Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

Over one lakh posts are lying vacant in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the BSF and the CRPF and the vacancies have occurred mostly due to retirement, resignation and deaths, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the BSF has the highest number of vacancies (28,926), followed by the CRPF (26,506), the CISF (23906), the SSB (18,643), the ITBP (5,784) and the Assam Rifles (7,328).

“Vacancies in CAPFs and Assam Rifles arise due to retirement, resignation, death, new raising, creation of new posts, cadre reviews, etc. Majority of these vacancies are in the grade of constable,” he said replying to a written question.

Rai said there exists a well-established procedure to fill up these vacancies like through direct recruitment, promotion and by deputation, as per the extant provisions of Recruitment Rules.

The minister said the government has taken expeditious steps to fill up the vacancies in CAPFs, which is an ongoing continuous process.

At present, the process of recruitment for 60,210 posts of constables, 2,534 posts of sub-inspectors through the Staff Selection Commission and 330 posts of assistant commandants through the Union Public Service Commission is underway, he said. PTI ACB AQS

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm bills will empower farmers, says PM Modi amid opposition protests
Sep 21, 2020 13:59 IST
8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over chaos on 2 farm bills: 10 points
Sep 21, 2020 12:21 IST
10 killed in Bhiwandi house collapse, 4-yr-old among 19 survivors
Sep 21, 2020 13:49 IST
PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar
Sep 21, 2020 13:40 IST

latest news

Delhi HC to hear on Thursday DU teachers’ plea for payment of 4-month salary dues
Sep 21, 2020 14:15 IST
China to lose access to Australian space tracking station
Sep 21, 2020 14:16 IST
UP assembly bypolls: Yogi holds meeting as party BJP high voltage campaign
Sep 21, 2020 14:16 IST
Study links rheumatoid arthritis with 23 percent increased risk of diabetes
Sep 21, 2020 14:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.