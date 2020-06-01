Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Over 11 lakh migrant workers tracked for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh; 1,027 found symptomatic’: Top health official

‘Over 11 lakh migrant workers tracked for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh; 1,027 found symptomatic’: Top health official

As many as 4,891 people have been cured or discharged while the death toll stands at 217 in the state. 

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 16:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh: Medics conduct thermal screening of migrants arriving from Maharashtra by a special train during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus in Prayagraj. (ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh administration has been tracking incoming migrant labourers and have found over 1,000 symptomatic for Covid-19, state principal secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters on Monday.  

“We are tracking migrant labourers returning to the state with the help of ASHA workers. 11,47,872 labourers have been tracked till now, out of which 1,027 are symptomatic. Their samples have been collected for testing,” Prasad said.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, said that so far 1587 trains carrying migrants have arrived in the state.

“Sixteen trains are arriving today. 60 trains will be arriving in 2-3 days. With this, the number of people arriving in UP by trains will reach around 22.5 lakh,” Awasthi said.  



Prasad also said that the state has reported 373 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after the which Uttar Pradesh’s number of active Covid-19 cases jump to 3,083. As many as 4,891 people have been cured or discharged while the death toll stands at 217 in the state. Uttar Pradesh has seen over 7,800 total cases of Covid-19 infection till date.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a review on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state and directed officials to ensure the availability of thermal scanners at all railway stations as 200 interstate passenger trains resumed operation today.

 

“Everyone going inside stations should be thermally scanned and handbills regarding coronavirus prevention should be given to the passengers,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister also emphasised the cleanliness of hospitals and proper power supply to all medical facilities to avoid any inconvenience to the patients amid the Covid-19 crisis.

“Both health and medical departments should make good arrangements at COVID hospitals,” the chief minister said.

In its guidelines on the fifth phase of Covid-19 lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh government largely stuck to the directions issued by the Centre.

While inter-state travel has been permitted, people from Covid-19 hotspot areas/containment zones in Delhi will not be allowed to travel to Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Shopping malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants will open from June 8 while the decision on reopening schools and colleges will be taken in July.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Railways first isolation coach deployed in Delhi to aid treatment of Covid-19 patients’: Official
Jun 01, 2020 16:58 IST
‘2020 is just awful’: WWE community mourns death of wrestling star
Jun 01, 2020 16:49 IST
Manipur handloom authority urges textile ministry to stop production of traditional cloth in UP
Jun 01, 2020 16:47 IST
More than just a manicure, nail art on budget this season
Jun 01, 2020 16:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.