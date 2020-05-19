Over 12,000 people fined in Rajasthan for violating Covid-19 lockdown norms, risking contagion

People carrying luggage pass barricades placed at the Ramganj coronavirus hotspot in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Monday. (Himanshu Vyas/HT Photo )

A total of 12,027 people were fined by the police in Rajasthan in the last six days for violating Covid-19 lockdown norms or engaging in activities that can lead to contamination.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), crime, Bhagwan Lal Soni said that on May 12, the policemen ranging from assistant-sub inspector rank and above were given the authority to compound fine from those engaging in activities that can lead to contamination.

“Between May 14 and May 19, 8,134 people were fined for not wearing masks in public places and workplaces, 1,201 shopkeepers were fined for selling products without wearing a mask, and 73 for spitting in public places,” said Soni.

During the same period, 30 people were fined for drinking liquor in public places, 64 for selling tobacco products and 2,525 were for not maintaining social distance, he said

“From all these persons, a fine of Rs 24,50,700 was compounded,” Soni added.

Those found selling tobacco products are required to pay a fine of Rs 1,000, those found consuming liquor in public places are to be fined Rs 500, and shopkeepers and vendors selling products without wearing masks are slapped with a fine of Rs 500. While Rs 500 is collected from people seen without masks in public places, those found not maintaining a distance of six feet from another person is fined Rs 100.

The highest number of persons fined for not wearing masks were in Baran (1,171), followed by Karauli (548) and Bikaner (514).

Similarly, the highest number of fines spitting in public places were collected from Ajmer - 23, 09 each from Banswara and Sirohi and Karauli – 04. Highest number of persons fined for not maintaining safe social distancing norms were from Karauli - 258, Udaipur - 202, Rajsamand - 182

According to official data, between March 22 and May 19, the Rajasthan police arrested 4,670 people for violating lockdown and curfew norms while 16,234 preventive arrests were made under section 151 of CrPC and 3,647 people were arrested for risking contagion and 220 for spreading fake messages.

A total of 1.32 lakhs vehicles were seized, 3.28 lakhs were booked under MV Act and from them a fine of Rs 6.01 crores was compounded.