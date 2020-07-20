Sections
Home / India News / Over 12 people injured in clash over forest land in MP’s Guna

Over 12 people injured in clash over forest land in MP’s Guna

The stone-pelting continued for half-an-hour. Police reached the spot and opened fire at least four rounds in the air to disperse the mob.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 07:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal/Guna

Police have booked 50 unidentified persons for creating ruckus and voluntarily causing hurt. (PTI)

More than 12 people, including six of a family, were injured in a clash between two groups over sowing in forest land in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, said police.

Gajendra Singh Bundela, police station in-charge of Fatehgarh, said they had to open fire in the air to control about 300 members of both the groups. Police have booked 50 unidentified persons for creating ruckus and voluntarily causing hurt.

“Faruq Khan and his family members were sowing paddy crop on land located between Dobra and Beelkhera village of the district at around 9am when more than 250 unidentified people attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and started pelting stones. In reply, Khan’s family members also pelted stone,” Bundela said.

The stone-pelting continued for half-an-hour. Police reached the spot and opened fire at least four rounds in the air to disperse the mob.



“The accused belong to Beelkhera village and wanted to destroy the crop as they are trying to encroach upon this forest land, which I have taken on rent for farming,” Khan said.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital where the condition of two people is stated to be serious, said police.

“We are trying to identify the accused. We are also checking that who had allowed Khan to do farming on forest land,” Rajesh Singh, Guna’s superintendent of police, said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus says he tested positive for coronavirus
Jul 20, 2020 07:25 IST
Arteta’s Arsenal regaining the missing grit
Jul 20, 2020 07:11 IST
4 die in first heavy rainfall of monsoon in Delhi; CM says not time for blame-game
Jul 20, 2020 07:11 IST
Over 12 people injured in clash over forest land in MP’s Guna
Jul 20, 2020 07:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.