Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Over 120 warships deployed in Indian Ocean Region: CDS Bipin Rawat

Over 120 warships deployed in Indian Ocean Region: CDS Bipin Rawat

Speaking on the theme of “Contesting the Indo Pacific for Global Domination”, CDS Rawat said that presently there are over 120 warships of extra-regional forces deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 13:08 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Rawat further said governance and security are under constant threat of being undermined by non-state actors and also naval competition among the states. (PTI file photo)

Highlighting the importance of the India-Pacific region, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday said there are over 120 warships of extra-regional forces deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions.

“Most of the countries in the region are seeking to reap the economic dividends through improved connectivity and harnessing blue economy for which infrastructure is a pre-requisite. Residents’ powers and extra-regional power have shown a renewed interest in investing in infrastructure development in these countries to maintain and increase geopolitical influence,” General Rawat said while delivering a keynote address at the Global Dialogue Security Summit.

Speaking on the theme of “Contesting the Indo Pacific for Global Domination”, CDS Rawat said that presently there are over 120 warships of extra-regional forces deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions.

“In recent years, China’s economy and military rise coupled with competition to increase the influence in the region has attracted a great deal of interest. At present, there are over 120 warships of extra-regional forces deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions. Till now, the region, by and large, has remained peaceful albeit under contestation,” CDS Rawat said.



“In the military field, technology must be a means of deterrence not a source of destruction. Our approach to security hence needs to shift from unilateral to the multilateral mode which mandates increasing training engagements with partner nations in order to fortify future,” he said.

He further said governance and security are under constant threat of being undermined by non-state actors and also naval competition among the states.

“Governance and security are under constant threat of being undermined by non-state actors and also naval competition among the states. To protect peace, prosperity and sovereignty it is important for us to keep a sea line of communication secure at all times with a stronghold on the security dimension of this region,” General Rawat said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Afghanistan peace process must preserve gains of past 20 years, says PM Modi
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi

latest news

Bihar youth killed in road rage after marriage party attacked by armed miscreants
by Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Banksy confirms he created Sneezing Granny artwork on Bristol house
by Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Over 120 warships deployed in Indian Ocean Region: CDS Bipin Rawat
by Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Nine months into the pandemic, rethink those bad habits — again
by Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.