Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Over 15,000 Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 410,461

Over 15,000 Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 410,461

India added 101,468 Covid-19 cases in just eight days—there were 308,993 infections on June 13. According to data collated by HT, about 75% of the total infections in India have been reported between May 19 and June 20.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 10:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu—the worst-hit states—account for nearly 60% of the total infections. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

India recorded 15,413 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 306 deaths as the country’s infection tally went past the 4.10 lakh-mark, according to the Union health ministry on Sunday.

This is the first time 15,000 Covid-19 cases were reported in a single day, 14,516 people had contracted the infection on Saturday, taking the tally to 410,461.

India added 101,468 Covid-19 cases in just eight days—there were 308,993 infections on June 13. According to data collated by HT, about 75% of the total infections in India have been reported between May 19 and June 20.

Also read| Covid-19: What you need to know today



The positivity rate also rose from 4.6% for the week ending May 17 to 7.8% for the week ending June 17. It is the average rate of samples testing positive for Covid-19 across the country.



According to the health ministry’s dashboard, there are 169,451 active Covid-19 cases and 227,755 or 55.48% patients of the respiratory disease have been cured so far. The number of people who have succumbed stands at 13,254, it showed.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu—the worst-hit states—account for nearly 60% of the total infections.

According to the health ministry, Maharashtra has 128,205 Covid-19 patients in the state and 5,984 people have died so far.

Also read: Record 1-day jump in Maharashtra cases for third day in a row

While Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state in the country with 56,845 Covid-19 cases and 704 fatalities, Delhi has reported 56,746 infections and 2,112 fatalities linked to the respiratory disease.

Gujarat has 26,680 cases of the respiratory disease and 1,638 fatalities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana becomes 9th state with over 10k Covid-19 cases
Jun 21, 2020 10:43 IST
Delhi’s Chhatarpur temple to remain open during solar eclipse
Jun 21, 2020 10:41 IST
Rhea Chakraborty would call Rumy Jafry to cheer up Sushant Singh Rajput
Jun 21, 2020 10:40 IST
Rana Daggubati’s pre-wedding celebrations begin, fiancee Miheeka shares pic
Jun 21, 2020 10:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.