Home / India News / Over 15,000 pigs dead due to African swine fever in Assam: State minister

Over 15,000 pigs dead due to African swine fever in Assam: State minister

“African swine fever is increasing day by day. Till today, there have been 15,600 deaths,” state animal husbandry minister Atu Bora told news agency ANI.

Updated: May 27, 2020 07:58 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Guwahati

The minister said that the government has decided on giving certain relaxations in selling and consumption of pork products in the state in a bid to give relief to pig rearers. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT file photo)

Over 15,000 pigs have died due to African swine fever in Assam, said state animal husbandry minister Atul Bora on Tuesday.

“African swine fever is increasing day by day. Till today, there have been 15,600 deaths,” Bora told ANI.

The minister said that the government has decided on giving certain relaxations in selling and consumption of pork products in the state in a bid to give relief to pig rearers.

