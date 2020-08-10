Sections
Over 15 lakh people beat Covid-19 in India, recovery rate nears 70%

Total Covid-19 recoveries across the country now exceed the number of active cases by more than 9 lakh, the health ministry said on Monday.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 14:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A person gives a swab sample to test for coronavirus infection in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

India’s Covid-19 recoveries have crossed 1.5 million, or 15 lakh, with a recovery rate of almost 70 percent, the government stated on Monday. The country reported the highest ever single-day cases of Covid-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours as 54,859 people beat the deadly contagion or were discharged from hospitals. The country registered 62,064 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

 Also read: Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweets he is coronavirus positive

“India’s #COVID19 recoveries cross the historic peak of 1.5 million. Recovery of more than 15 lakh has been made possible because of the policy of TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively & TREATING efficiently. Better ambulance services, focus on Standard of Care & use of non-invasive oxygen have given desired results,” the Ministry of Health posted in a tweet on Monday.

“#COVID19 infection still remains concentrated in 10 States that contribute more than 80% of the new cases,” the ministry added.



As per the government data, the number of active cases of coronavirus has gone down in the country and currently accounts for 28.66 percent of the total positive cases.

 

India’s active cases of coronavirus stand at 6,34,945 while the case fatality rate is 2 percent and steadily declining. As many as 1,007 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative death toll to 44,386.

With 22,15,075 total Covid-19 cases, India stands as the third-worst affected country globally after the United States and Brazil.

