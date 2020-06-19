Sections
Home / India News / Over 15k samples collected in 24 hours for testing Covid-19

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 14:21 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

The Delhi government commenced Covid-19 testing through rapid antigen methodology at 193 centres on Thursday. (Photo by Parveen Kumar / Hindustan Times)

Over 15,000 samples were collected for testing coronavirus in the national capital within a 24-hour span, a senior official said on Friday.

A total of 7,040 samples were collected for rapid antigen test and 7,972 samples were collected for the RT-PCR test for coronavirus on Thursday, the official said.

The Delhi government commenced Covid-19 testing through rapid antigen methodology at 193 centres on Thursday. A total of 7,040 samples were collected and out of them, 456 people were found to be positive. In the initial phase, those residing in containment zones are being tested.

The Delhi government has also capped the rate of Covid-19 RT-PCR test at Rs 2,400 with the city witnessing an alarming spurt in coronavirus cases.



On Thursday, the national capital recorded its highest spike of 2,877 cases taking the tally close to the 50,000 mark, while the death toll mounted to 1,969, authorities said.

