Over 2.25 lakh affected across 9 districts as fresh wave of floods hits Assam

Flood affected people use rafts made of banana trunks to move to safer places at Mayong in Morigaon district of Assam. (PTI)

One person has died and over 2.25 lakh people in 219 villages of thirteen revenue circles are affected in a fresh wave of floods in Assam due to heavy rainfall over the past few days.

According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, the affected districts in the third wave of flood this year are - Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Majuli, West Karbi Anglong, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

Floodwaters have damaged thirteen roads in Morigaon district while four roads in Nagaon district have been submerged and two roads in West Karbi Anglong district have been affected, the bulletin said.

Nearly 10,000 hectares of crop area has been submerged by floodwaters in the affected districts.

According to a bulletin issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Brahmaputra river was flowing above danger mark at Nematighat and Jorhat, Jia Bharali at Sonitpur and Kopili at Dharamtul and Kampur.

One person died due to drowning at Kampur in Nagaon district on Saturday.