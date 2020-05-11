Sections
Home / India News / Over 20 lakh poor people without ration cards got free ration till May 9: Delhi govt

Over 20 lakh poor people without ration cards got free ration till May 9: Delhi govt

The Aam Aadmi Party government has also provided free ration to 39.18 lakh National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries till May 9, Delhi’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain tweeted on Monday.

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:25 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

There are around 30 lakh people in Delhi who do not have ration cards. (File photo for representation)

The Delhi government has provided free ration to more than 20 lakh poor people who do not have a ration card since the lockdown came into effect, according to officials.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has also provided free ration to 39.18 lakh National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries till May 9, Delhi’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain tweeted on Monday.

As many as 20.92 lakh people who are not covered under NFSA got free ration till May 9.

There are around 30 lakh people in Delhi who do not have ration cards.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
May 11, 2020 23:07 IST
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
May 11, 2020 20:53 IST
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
May 11, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
May 11, 2020 17:59 IST

latest news

Colleges yet to receive guidelines on exams, summer vacations
May 11, 2020 23:28 IST
Three private hospitals collaborate to run a designated Covid-19 hospital
May 11, 2020 23:27 IST
Migrants, students distressed, anxious as landlords push for rent
May 11, 2020 23:27 IST
Warring’s bid to cash in on migrant labourers’ travel home raises eyebrows
May 11, 2020 23:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.