Over 20 UP district on alert for strong winds, rain and lightning over Cyclone Nisarga

Etah, Aligarh, Agra and Mahoba along with other districts will experience winds with speeds over 60kmph in the next 24 hours, according to the warning issued by the IMD on Tuesday.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 09:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Cyclone Nisarga is expected to hit coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat on Wednesday afternoon. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Strong winds, showers and lightning may be experienced in the next 24 hours in more than 20 districts of western and central Uttar Pradesh as a result of Cyclone Nisarga, a forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Etah, Aligarh, Agra and Mahoba along with other districts will experience winds with speeds over 60kmph in the next 24 hours, according to the warning issued by the IMD on Tuesday.

A majority of these districts fall in the Bundelkhand and Agra regions of the state.

Cyclone Nisarga is expected to hit coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat on Wednesday afternoon.



“Cyclones cause the negative air pressure in a large area that causes weather disturbances. Some parts of central UP will be affected by it,” JP Gupta, UP’s meteorological department director, said.

The state MeT department has issued a warning to the government, which has been relayed to respective districts.

“The district administration has been asked to stay on an alert and make suitable arrangements to tackle emergencies caused due to these weather conditions,” Gupta added.

More than 30 people had been killed when regions of the state witnessed weather disturbances over the last weekend. The victims were either struck by lightning or died due to natural calamities between May 29 and May 31.

The district administrations have started making public announcements for people to stay indoors. They were warned about lightning and heavy winds, which were expected in the region.

“We have also alerted the electricity and health department to make the required arrangements,” said a senior official in the state disaster management department.

