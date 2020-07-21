Sections
Home / India News / Over 24 lakh still affected in Assam floods; death toll rises to 85

Over 24 lakh still affected in Assam floods; death toll rises to 85

Over 48,000 persons displaced by flood waters have taken shelter in 468 relief camps and nearly 1.10 lakh hectares of crop area in the affected districts is submerged under water, according to the bulletin.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:22 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

A boy transports a pot on a makeshift raft through a flooded area in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam on July 20, 2020. (Reuters Photo )

Assam continued to reel under floods on Monday with over 24 lakh people still affected across the state while the death toll rose to 85.

According to a bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 2,254 villages in 70 revenue circles across 24 of the state’s 33 districts are still affected by floods.

Over 48,000 persons displaced by flood waters have taken shelter in 468 relief camps and nearly 1.10 lakh hectares of crop area in the affected districts is submerged under water, according to the bulletin.

State disaster response force personnel and police rescued 291 stranded persons in 9 of the affected districts using boats and shifted them to safer locations during Monday.



Several roads, embankments, bridges in five of the affected districts got damaged due to flood waters. Heavy erosion was reported from Majuli, Baksa, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts.

According to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) authorities, around 85% of the park spread over 430 sq km continued to be inundated. Till date, 113 animals including 9 rhinos that died due to drowning have been killed this monsoon in and around the park.

As per a bulletin issued by Central Water Commission (CWC) most rivers in Assam continued to be in spate with Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kapili, Beki and Kushiyara flowing above the danger mark at several places.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Priest at Tirumala temple dies of Covid
Jul 21, 2020 00:22 IST
Joshi, Advani to appear via video
Jul 21, 2020 00:22 IST
Ram temple trust’s invite to PM sparks political row
Jul 21, 2020 00:21 IST
Scores from Maha turn up for ‘job interview’ at NMMC HQ
Jul 21, 2020 00:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.