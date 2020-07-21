Over 24 lakh still affected in Assam floods; death toll rises to 85

A boy transports a pot on a makeshift raft through a flooded area in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam on July 20, 2020. (Reuters Photo )

Assam continued to reel under floods on Monday with over 24 lakh people still affected across the state while the death toll rose to 85.

According to a bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 2,254 villages in 70 revenue circles across 24 of the state’s 33 districts are still affected by floods.

Over 48,000 persons displaced by flood waters have taken shelter in 468 relief camps and nearly 1.10 lakh hectares of crop area in the affected districts is submerged under water, according to the bulletin.

State disaster response force personnel and police rescued 291 stranded persons in 9 of the affected districts using boats and shifted them to safer locations during Monday.

Several roads, embankments, bridges in five of the affected districts got damaged due to flood waters. Heavy erosion was reported from Majuli, Baksa, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts.

According to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) authorities, around 85% of the park spread over 430 sq km continued to be inundated. Till date, 113 animals including 9 rhinos that died due to drowning have been killed this monsoon in and around the park.

As per a bulletin issued by Central Water Commission (CWC) most rivers in Assam continued to be in spate with Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kapili, Beki and Kushiyara flowing above the danger mark at several places.