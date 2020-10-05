Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Over 3,000 bank employees test positive for Covid-19 in Odisha

Over 3,000 bank employees test positive for Covid-19 in Odisha

In a letter, Arupananda Jena, State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) convenor informed that State Bank Of India has reported highest 968 Covid-19 positive cases with one death when it comes to public sector bank. Axis Bank has reported highest 390 Covid positive cases, with no deaths in private banks.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 06:17 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Bhubaneswar

Health workers register people for coronavirus testing, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida on Saturday. (Sunil Ghosh /HT Photo )

As many as 3,066 bank employees in Odisha have tested positive for Covid-19, while 14 of them have lost their lives as on September 30, according to an official on Sunday.

In a letter, Arupananda Jena, State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) convenor informed that State Bank Of India has reported highest 968 Covid-19 positive cases with one death when it comes to public sector bank. Axis Bank has reported highest 390 Covid positive cases, with no deaths in private banks.

When it comes to the death toll, maximum 3 staff of Odisha Gramya Bank have lost their lives due to Covid-19.

According to the Union health ministry, there are 30,301 active Covid-19 cases, 1,98,194 discharged and 892 deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 05, 2020 03:13 IST
Third India-US 2+2 talks likely on October 26-27, pact on geo
Oct 05, 2020 04:56 IST
Bihar elections: Congress set to finalise first list of candidates today
Oct 05, 2020 04:38 IST
Congress-ruled states may pass legislation to override farm laws
Oct 05, 2020 04:51 IST

latest news

Saqib Saleem: ‘It is my decision to become an actor, I can’t blame anyone’
Oct 05, 2020 06:54 IST
Taapsee mocks news channels: ‘You held fort of entertainment long enough’
Oct 05, 2020 06:41 IST
Congress to hold ‘satyagraha’ across states to demand justice for Hathras rape victim
Oct 05, 2020 06:49 IST
Covid-19 recovery rate in Maharashtra improving, says health minister Tope
Oct 05, 2020 06:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.