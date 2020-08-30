Sections
Home / India News / Over 3 million tested in Bihar for Covid-19, recovery rate climbs 87%

Over 3 million tested in Bihar for Covid-19, recovery rate climbs 87%

Patna still remains a Covid-19 hotspot with detection of 253 cases on Sunday and pushing the city’s tally to 20,889.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 21:14 IST

By Rakesh Singh, Hindustan Times patna

A medic takes swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test at Gardiner Hospital in Patna. (HT PHOTO)

Bihar’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 1,35,013 on Sunday with the addition of 2,078 new cases while the death toll mounted to 688 with nine more casualties, the health department said in a bulletin.

Meanwhile, the total number of tests for Covid-19 has crossed the 3 million mark.

The recovery rate also climbed to 86.88%, which was more than 10% than the national average, said information and public relations secretary, Anupam Kumar.

Health secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said in the past 24 hours 1,07,730 tests were conducted out of which 2,078 tested positive.



“In past 24 hours, 2,231 patients have recovered, taking the total count of people who recuperated from the disease to 1,17,305,” he said, adding there were 19,259 active cases in Bihar. So far 30,97,137 tests have been conducted in the state, he said.

Also read: Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry

Patna still remains a hotspot with detection of 253 cases on Sunday and pushing the tally to 20,889. Muzaffarpur has the second highest number of cases at 5,879, followed by 5,409 in Bhagalpur.

Among the latest casualties was a 12-year-old boy who became one of the youngest victims of Covid-19. Five patients died in Patna, two in Begusarai and one each in Nalanda and Sitamarhi, the health bulletin said.

The child and a 78-year old person died at AIIMS-Patna, said its nodal officer, Dr Sanjeev Kumar. While on the day 15 patients were admitted, 17 were discharged.

No death was reported from NMCH, said its nodal officer, Dr Mukul Kumar Singh. The flow of patients in NMCH has drastically fallen. On Sunday, just nine positive patients were admitted while seven discharged. Dr Singh said 410 beds were available in the hospital.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Authorities bust pangolin smuggling racket in Satara, 6 arrested
Aug 30, 2020 21:31 IST
IIT students, alumni launch portal to provide transport facilities to needy NEET, JEE candidates
Aug 30, 2020 21:27 IST
Amyra Dastur: Bollywood has become everybody’s favourite punching bag
Aug 30, 2020 21:20 IST
Weekly markets extended in Delhi till September 6
Aug 30, 2020 21:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.