Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Over 350 demoiselle cranes spotted early in Jodhpur village

Over 350 demoiselle cranes spotted early in Jodhpur village

There is a possibility that thousands of these winged guests will reach the Jodhpur village in the next few days, said a local bird watcher.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 14:37 IST

By Dinesh Bothra, Hindustan Times Jodhpur

They usually arrive in Jodhpur in the first week of September and begin retiring to home places by the last week of March. (HT Photo)

More than 350 demoiselle cranes, locally called kurjaa, have arrived in Jodhpur earlier than their usual time this year. These migratory birds come to the water streams and water bodies in Jodhpur every year by flying thousands of kilometers for a pleasant stay during the winter.

So far, four swarms of kurjaa have reached Khichan village in Jodhpur district.

“Last year the first swarm of kurjaa reached on September 4, but on September 1 this year, three swarms were sighted together. More than 350 kurjaa have come here in four swarms in the last six days,” said a local bird watcher Sewaram Mali.

He said that in the next few days, there is a possibility that thousands of these winged guests will reach the Jodhpur village.



They usually arrive in Jodhpur in the first week of September and begin retiring to home places by the last week of March.

Wildlife expert Dr Hem Singh Gehlot said it was a pleasantly good sign that migratory birds have started knocking the water bodies of Jodhpur. He said every year, about 100 species of migratory birds fly into India, either in search of food or to escape the severe winter of their native habitat.

In Indian subcontinent, majority of migratory birds are winter migrants, he said, adding the winter migrants from central Asia and Siberia, Asia Minor, Arabia, Central and NE Asia, East Asia, Mongolia, North Eastern China, Europe and Arctic region, arrive through different migratory routes in the country during September to March.

Demoiselle crane is one of Avian migrant species which fly over distances of thousands of kilometers in order to find the best ecological conditions and habitats for feeding, breeding and raising their young, he further said.

The Demoiselle crane’s conservation status is “Least Concern” under version 3.1 of IUCN Red List Categories (2012).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sep 07, 2020 15:45 IST
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Sep 07, 2020 15:09 IST
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Sep 07, 2020 15:47 IST
Centre to go for prior check for Chinese connection before finalising BPCL bidder
Sep 07, 2020 14:20 IST

latest news

2 Man City players test positive for virus
Sep 07, 2020 16:03 IST
Protesting at Kedarnath shrine since June, priest airlifted to AIIMS as his health deteriorates
Sep 07, 2020 15:55 IST
‘Your trauma is valid’: Ankita Lokhande shares cryptic quote
Sep 07, 2020 15:54 IST
Scarlett Johansson recalls how Marvel told her about Black Widow’s death
Sep 07, 2020 15:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.