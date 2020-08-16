Over 350 inmates of jail in Kerala capital infected

Thiruvananthapuram:

As many as 363 inmates of the Thiruvananthapuram central jail have tested positive for the coronavirus disease, jail superintendent P Nirmalanandan said. About 250 other inmates are scheduled to undergo tests, the official said.

Covid-19 tests were conducted at the jail after a 71-year-old prisoner died of the infection on Saturday.

“Most of the infected are asymptomatic. We have isolated them and those who have serious symptoms are shifted to Covid hospitals,” Nirmalanandan said, adding that many under-trials and those who are about to complete their terms were freed to decongest the prison.

The state on Sunday reported 10 deaths and 1,530 fresh infections. Of these, 53 are health workers, office of health minister KK Shailaja said.

The CM, meanwhile, has lauded the efforts of the health officials and others on the Covid-19 frontline. “We are into 200-day of Covid crisis. Looking back, we can say with pride that this has not been just a period of despair & loss. This has been a time of courage, compassion, resilience and survival,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Kerala was the first to report a virus case in January last, a China-returned medical student from Thrissur.