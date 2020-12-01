Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi; death toll reaches 9,260

Over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi; death toll reaches 9,260

There are 31,769 active cases of Covid-19 in the national capital and 533,351 patients have recovered so far, the latest data showed.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 18:35 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker in PPE coveralls collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing, at Ambedkar Nagar in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Delhi on Tuesday reported more than 4,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 86 deaths, taking the city’s tally to 574,380 and toll to 9,260, a government bulletin showed on Tuesday. As per the health bulletin by the government, 4,006 people contracted Covid-19 and 5,036 people recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

There are 31,769 active cases of Covid-19 in the national capital and 533,351 patients have recovered so far, the latest data showed. The positivity rate was at 6.85% as it tested as many as 58,456 samples for the deadly virus. So far, the authorities have conducted 6,346,521 tests. Based on the last 10 days’ data, the death rate now stands at 1.93%.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

Delhi is reeling under the third wave of Covid-19. On November 11, it recorded its highest daily spike as 8,593 people contracted the virus. On November 18, the city recorded the highest number of fatalities with 131 deaths. The positivity rate was 15.33% recorded on November 15. However, it is on a downward trend now. For the last few days, the daily average has been below 5,000.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government slashed the cost of a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for detection of Covid-19 by almost 67% to Rs 800 per test. As per the latest order issued by the state health department on Monday, RT-PCR tests from all private laboratories in Delhi will cost Rs 800, whereas a home collection of samples will cost Rs 1,200.

Until Sunday, the cost of an RT-PCR test was capped at Rs 2,400 irrespective of whether a person visits the laboratory or testing centre or gets the test done at home. All Covid-19 tests in government establishments will, however, continue to be free of cost.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE:Farmers meet with govt at Vigyan Bhawan concludes, next round on Dec 3
Dec 01, 2020 18:45 IST
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Dec 01, 2020 18:28 IST
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Dec 01, 2020 17:16 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

Preview: Virat Kohli & Co. to battle for pride in Canberra
Dec 01, 2020 18:41 IST
Over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi; death toll reaches 9,260
Dec 01, 2020 18:35 IST
Maoist group in Dhanbad sends Rs 50 lakh extortion notice to 4 businessmen
Dec 01, 2020 18:34 IST
SEBI eases compliance norms for brokers, depository participants
Dec 01, 2020 18:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.