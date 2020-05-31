Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Over 40k Indians repatriated: Foreign Ministry lists achievements

Over 40k Indians repatriated: Foreign Ministry lists achievements

These were among the achievements listed by the external affairs ministry during the first year of the second term of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Updated: May 31, 2020 06:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The stranded Indians were repatriated in more than 230 flights and on naval warships, while Indian medical rapid response teams were also deployed to several countries to help in the fight against Covid-19. (ANI Photo)

The external affairs ministry has facilitated the return of more than 40,000 Indians stranded around the globe due to the Covid-19 pandemic and overseen the provision of coronavirus-related medical supplies to more than 150 countries.

The stranded Indians were repatriated in more than 230 flights and on naval warships, while Indian medical rapid response teams were also deployed to several countries to help in the fight against Covid-19.

These were among the achievements listed by the external affairs ministry during the first year of the second term of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The advent of coronavirus-era diplomacy saw India taking the lead to organise a video conference of leaders of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation states and the creation of the Covid-19 Emergency Fund.



More than 100 virtual diplomatic meetings have been held to share perspectives on combating the virus and tackling the post-pandemic challenges, while India has also organised Covid-19-related healthcare courses through its e-Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (e-ITEC) programme under ministry’s development partnership initiative.

Before normal diplomatic engagements were hit by the pandemic, India helped launch several projects under its “Neighbourhood First” policy, including the 720-MW Mangdechhu hydropower project in Bhutan, the Motihari-Amlekhgunj cross-border petroleum products pipeline and an integrated check post at Biratnagar for Nepal and an emergency ambulance service and cultural centre in Jaffna for Sri Lanka, among others.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Missing boy’s body found in garbage with face smashed in Delhi’s Gokalpuri
May 31, 2020 07:19 IST
Active Covid-19 cases increase in Delhi, but recovery rate improves to 43 per cent
May 31, 2020 07:13 IST
Elon Musk’s SpaceX ship blasts off with 2 US astronauts. Here’s what makes it special
May 31, 2020 07:09 IST
JCC members’ incitement caused Delhi riots: Police
May 31, 2020 07:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.