Over 45,000 cases in a single day push India’s Covid-19 tally to 12,38,635

A medical worker helps a boy to draw inside a care centre for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi,on July 20.

India on Thursday added yet another 45,720 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease, which pushed its tally to 12,38,635, according to Union health ministry data. This is yet another high for the country which has witnessed a huge spike in the number of cases in the past few days.

The number of active cases stand at 4,26,167, according to health ministry. The country recorded 1,129 fatalities due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, after which the death toll in the country reached 29,861.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi are the top worst-affected states by the pandemic, though the number of daily cases has started falling in Delhi.

On June 23, Delhi recorded 3,947 fresh cases, the highest daily number of cases in 24 hours since the outbreak. On Wednesday, one month later, the number was 1,349.

The numbers have improved steadily since June. The recovery rate which had fallen to nearly 36 per cent last month has now risen to 84 per cent, much higher than the national recovery rate.

The Delhi government also carried out a sero survey to understand the extent of the disease in the national capital. The survey showed 23 per cent of the people in Delhi had exposure to the novel coronavirus. The Delhi government has now decided to conduct such surveys every month.

The health ministry said that India’s Covid-19 recovery rate has now reached 63.13 per cent, while the case fatality rate further dropped to 2.41 per cent.

The health ministry said that effective clinical management of Covid-19 cases has led to an improvement in recovery figures while case fatality has been falling continuously.

The Centre said that the confirmation rate or positivity rate for India is continuously reducing and currently stands at 8.07%. There are 30 states and Union territories which have lower positivity rate than the national average, it said.

Some states where the caseload is still high have imposed strict lockdowns to check the spread of the disease. Apart from the states in south, the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has also seen a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. So, the administration has imposed a six-day complete lockdown across Kashmir Valley, except for Bandipora district, starting Wednesday.