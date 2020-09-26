Over 5.9 million Covid-19 cases reported in India; 1,089 fresh deaths in 24 hours take tally to 93,379

Sections
The total cases tally in India stands at 59,03,933 including 48,49,584 recovered/discharged cases, 9,60,696 active cases and 93,379 deaths due to Covid-19.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 10:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India’s coronavirus tally crossed 5.9 million-mark on Saturday after a spike of 85,362 fresh cases were reported, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. The country at present has 9,60,969 active cases.

As many as 1,089 fresh deaths were reported in last 24 hours, taking India’s Covid-19 toll to 93,379 on Saturday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as per data on September 25, the total number of Covid-19 samples tested stands at 7,02,69,975. Around 13,41,535 number of samples on Friday.

