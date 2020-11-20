Over 50 Covid-19 containment zones added in Delhi in 24 hours

Women from Bihar perform rituals on the occasion of 'Chhath Puja' in Burari area of New Delhi. (PTI)

Delhi recorded 6,608 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday while 62,425 tests were conducted, bringing the positivity rate down to 10.59 per cent. A total of 118 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the bulletin showed. The number of people under home isolation also came down to 24,042 from Thursday’s figure of over 25,000.

The city had recorded its highest 131 single-day deaths on November 18.

On Thursday, the number of containment zones in the city was 4,501. On Friday, the number shot up to 4560. South West Delhi has 743 containment zones — the highest among the districts.

The AAP government on Thursday increased the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 and directed private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds for coronavirus patients. Private hospitals have also been directed to increase the percentage of non-ICU Covid-19 beds from 50 per cent to 60 per cent.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked hospitals to postpone non-critical planned surgeries for the time being.

The government also said it will increase the number of RT-PCR test to 27,000 a day in the national capital and MBBS students and interns will be engaged to tackle the Covid-19 situation.

Taking part in Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hinted at an improvement in the Covid-19 situation of the Capital, which is being called the third wave of Covid-19.

““In the last few days, the positivity rate has dropped from 15% to 13% on November 17 and today on November 20, it is at 10.5%. So the positivity rate in Delhi has dropped by 5% in five days. This has given us hope that we may perhaps be past the peak of the third wave of infection that the city has been reeling under,” the Delhi chief minister said.

The National Centre for Disease Control in a report drafted recently had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.

(With agency inputs)