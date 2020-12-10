Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Over 50 medical camps set up for farmers at Singhu border

Over 50 medical camps set up for farmers at Singhu border

Dr Kanwar Pal Singh, a volunteer associated with United Sikhs NGO, which has set up many such camps, told ANI people mostly complained of fever and sore throat here. “Protesters, however, are taking all precautions here amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said on Thursday.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 10:11 IST

By Asian News International|Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, are protesting the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in September by voice vote, despite objection by opposition parties. (PTI Photo)

Over 50 free round-the-clock medical camps have come up at Singhu, one of the multiple Delhi borders, where farmers have been agitating against the three recently enacted farm laws, braving the winters, for the last 15 days.

Free medicines and ambulance services are also being provided to the agitating farmers.

Dr Kanwar Pal Singh, a volunteer associated with United Sikhs NGO, which has set up many such camps, told ANI people mostly complained of fever and sore throat here. “Protesters, however, are taking all precautions here amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said on Thursday.

Doctors and volunteers said that many already have existing health problems, for which they need regular medicines and health check-ups.



“Our volunteers are available here round the clock. Ambulance service and even surgeons are available here. Two hospitals, within a distance of 1 km, are providing free treatment for minor problems to the protesters,” said a volunteer associated with the NGO.

Protesters said the camps were of great help, keeping them healthy even in this stressful environment.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, are protesting the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in September by voice vote, despite objection by opposition parties.

They are the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
Dec 10, 2020 10:53 IST
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Dec 10, 2020 10:31 IST
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Dec 10, 2020 09:57 IST
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
Dec 10, 2020 10:18 IST

latest news

Dilip Kumar will not celebrate birthday this year, says wife Saira Banu
Dec 10, 2020 11:03 IST
Rahul Roy’s brother-in-law blames his stroke on negligence
Dec 10, 2020 11:03 IST
Salman’s turbaned look from Antim revealed, Saif spotted with new tattoo
Dec 10, 2020 11:01 IST
Why Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said ‘sorry’ in a staff-wide email
Dec 10, 2020 10:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.