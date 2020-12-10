Over 50 medical camps set up for farmers at Singhu border

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, are protesting the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in September by voice vote, despite objection by opposition parties. (PTI Photo)

Over 50 free round-the-clock medical camps have come up at Singhu, one of the multiple Delhi borders, where farmers have been agitating against the three recently enacted farm laws, braving the winters, for the last 15 days.

Free medicines and ambulance services are also being provided to the agitating farmers.

Dr Kanwar Pal Singh, a volunteer associated with United Sikhs NGO, which has set up many such camps, told ANI people mostly complained of fever and sore throat here. “Protesters, however, are taking all precautions here amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said on Thursday.

Doctors and volunteers said that many already have existing health problems, for which they need regular medicines and health check-ups.

“Our volunteers are available here round the clock. Ambulance service and even surgeons are available here. Two hospitals, within a distance of 1 km, are providing free treatment for minor problems to the protesters,” said a volunteer associated with the NGO.

Protesters said the camps were of great help, keeping them healthy even in this stressful environment.

They are the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.