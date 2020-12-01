Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Over 500 farmers from UP’s Bundelkhand to join ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest

Over 500 farmers from UP’s Bundelkhand to join ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest

Bundelkhand Kisan Union national president Vimal Sharma said all the preparations for going to the national capital have been completed and district units have been instructed to participate in the movement in a peaceful manner.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 14:11 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Bundelkhand

Peaceful protests were underway at both the Singhu and Tikri borders, where farmers had gathered from Punjab and Haryana, for the sixth day (PTI)

Over 500 farmers from Bundelkhand will join the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi border points against the new agriculture-related laws on Thursday.

Bundelkhand Kisan Union (BKU) national president Vimal Sharma said all the preparations for going to the national capital have been completed and district units have been instructed to participate in the movement in a peaceful manner.

“Over 500 farmers from Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Lalitpur will go to Delhi on Thursday from their own means with ration and other necessary things to take part in the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the farm laws made by the central government,” he said.

Peaceful protests were underway at both the Singhu and Tikri borders, where farmers had gathered from Punjab and Haryana, for the sixth day.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Dec 01, 2020 14:05 IST
Serum Institute says ‘Covishield’ safe and immunogenic
Dec 01, 2020 14:10 IST
‘Owe great debt to farmers,’ says Rahul Gandhi as he slams Centre
Dec 01, 2020 12:47 IST

latest news

Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Trudeau for speaking on farmers’ stir
Dec 01, 2020 14:18 IST
BHEL appoints Renuka Gera as Director Industrial Systems
Dec 01, 2020 14:12 IST
Over 500 farmers from UP’s Bundelkhand to join ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest
Dec 01, 2020 14:11 IST
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to marry on December 25
Dec 01, 2020 14:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.