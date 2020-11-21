Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Over 500 killed by wild animals in Bengal since 2015, govt to give jobs to their kin

Over 500 killed by wild animals in Bengal since 2015, govt to give jobs to their kin

Between 2014 and 2019, the state accounted for the highest number of people killed by tigers and the second-highest by elephants after Odisha.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 11:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

This file photo taken on March 20, 2016 shows an elephant attacking an Indian man in a field in Baghasole village in Burdwan district in West Bengal. (AFP)

The West Bengal government has started providing jobs to the next of kin of people killed by wild animals, mostly elephants and tigers, in West Bengal since 2015.

“At least 584 people were killed by wild animals in the state between 2015 and 2020 [till October 31]. In the first phase at least 434 people would be provided the jobs of home guards,” said an official of the state forest department.

Between 2014 and 2019, the state accounted for the highest number of people killed by tigers and the second-highest by elephants after Odisha.

West Bengal has over 700 elephants and around 100 tigers. Often wild animals are killed in the human-animal conflict. According to forest department data, at least 47 elephants have been electrocuted in West Bengal since 2015.

“Till date villagers killed by elephants used to get a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakhs. We have taken a policy decision that henceforth we will provide a member of the victim’s family a job of the home guard,” said the official.

The move to provide jobs comes six months before the assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party is posing a tough challenge to the ruling Trinamool Congress. The state government has also started providing jobs to family members of untraceable people abducted by Maoists. around a decade back.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
Nov 21, 2020 11:37 IST
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Nov 21, 2020 10:31 IST
Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid at comedian Bharti Singh’s residence in Mumbai
Nov 21, 2020 12:01 IST
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
Nov 21, 2020 12:28 IST

latest news

Renowned Telugu poet, Kendra Sahitya Academy award winner Devi Priya dies at 69
Nov 21, 2020 12:22 IST
Torbaaz trailer: Sanjay Dutt will rescue refugee kids with cricket
Nov 21, 2020 12:19 IST
Covid-19: 33 trainee IAS officers positive in Mussoorie’s Shastri Academy
Nov 21, 2020 12:17 IST
Australian Open crowds at 10% capacity would be a boon, says Djokovic
Nov 21, 2020 12:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.