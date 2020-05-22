Sections
Home / India News / Over 66 lakh Indians made inter-state travels from April 30-May 12: Govt sources

Over 66 lakh Indians made inter-state travels from April 30-May 12: Govt sources

The details emerged in the midst of heart-rending stories of thousands of migrant labourers struggling to return home from their places of work due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Updated: May 22, 2020 22:35 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

A migrant carries luggage and his child as he arrives at a railway station to board a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh during an extended lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)

Over 66 lakh Indians made inter-state travels from April 30 to May 12, reflecting the large number of people reaching their homes during the period, government sources said on Friday.

The details emerged in the midst of heart-rending stories of thousands of migrant labourers struggling to return home from their places of work due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The sources said a total of 27.15 lakh Indians moved from one state to another between April 30 and May 6, while the number for the period from May 7-12 was 39.71 lakh. The Union government as well as states made arrangements to transport lakhs of migrant workers to their home states after the lockdown shone the spotlight on their miseries to return home.

The government is providing transportation by road and railways to the people, the sources said. They asserted that the numbers show that a large number has moved to their destinations. Increasing transportation and addition of air services from May 25 will further improve mobility, the sources said. People should not create panic and are advised to plan their movements for their destinations accordingly, the sources said.



The advice to people to not panic comes amid easing of restrictions with limited rail and air travel set to resume.

The Railways on Wednesday issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that it will operate from June 1, putting in operation popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express.

This is the second slew of special passenger services that marked the Railways graded restoration of its trains which were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Railways has ferried over 31 lakh migrant workers on board 2,317 Shramik Special trains since May 1, almost seven lakh more than the initial projection of 24 lakh, according to official data.

Also, after a two-month hiatus, one-third of the scheduled domestic flights would be flying from Monday after the airlines adhere to the government-prescribed limits on airfares categorised in seven bands based on flight duration.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days. It was then extended till May 3 and again till May 17. The lockdown has now been extended till May 31.

Hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers have been struggling to get home, with fortunate ones managing a seat in a bus or train, while many others have been just walking home, traveling hundreds of kilometers. The country has recorded the biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll due to the virus has climbed to 3,583, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The number of coronavirus cases now stands at 1,18,447 in the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

City experiences hottest day of the season; near heatwave conditions likely to prevail
May 22, 2020 23:15 IST
Boy separated from relatives found in Fatehabad; sent home
May 22, 2020 23:15 IST
Andhra HC revokes suspension of former state intelligence chief, wants him reinstated
May 22, 2020 23:15 IST
Health department collects swab samples of 30 police personnel
May 22, 2020 23:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.